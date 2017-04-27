Nanosphere (NSPH) Earning Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Nanosphere (NASDAQ:NSPH) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nanosphere earned a news impact score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Nanosphere

Nanosphere, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing an advanced molecular diagnostics platform, the Verigene System, which enables genomic and protein testing on a single platform. The Verigene System includes a molecular diagnostics workstation that is a single use consumable for testing.

