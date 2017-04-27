Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,114 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the February 28th total of 220,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) traded up 3.34% during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 338,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company earned $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

In other Nanometrics news, EVP Stanislaw M. Borowicz sold 3,280 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $91,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,432 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $40,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,988. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter worth about $980,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 80,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/nanometrics-incorporated-nano-short-interest-up-118-6-in-march-updated.html.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.