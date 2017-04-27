Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Issued By Jefferies Group

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) traded down 10.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,355,018 shares. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Nabors Industries also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,843 call options.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company earned $563 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -7.92%.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.
