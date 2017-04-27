Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Given a $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a $15.00 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.24.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) opened at 11.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.35 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $563 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -7.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,670,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,193,000 after buying an additional 339,359 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,328,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,781,000 after buying an additional 575,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,135,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,408,000 after buying an additional 454,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,319,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,490,000 after buying an additional 1,226,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

