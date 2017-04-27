Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) opened at 12.77 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.36 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $445,746.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,855 shares in the company, valued at $309,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 111.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

