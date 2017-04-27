Mplx Lp (mplx) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:mplx) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Mplx Lp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Mplx Lp has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mplx Lp has a payout ratio of 185.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.8%.

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) traded down 0.93% during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 423,264 shares. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12023.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mplx Lp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $714 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Mplx Lp’s quarterly revenue was up 114.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx Lp news, VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mplx Lp stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mplx Lp were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Mizuho upgraded Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mplx Lp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Mplx Lp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Mplx Lp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Mplx Lp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mplx Lp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Mplx Lp Company Profile

MPLX LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs), and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

