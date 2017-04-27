Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 305 ($3.90) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGAM. Bank of America Corp boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.58) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.60) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.76) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 329.89 ($4.22).

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334.00. 1,389,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 335.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.30. The company’s market cap is GBX 951.05 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials PLC’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In related news, insider Helen Bunch bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £2,960 ($3,784.20).

About Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.

