Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 75,240 Shares of Moody's Co. (MCO)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,240 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Moody's Co. worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Moody's Co. by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 187,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 965.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) opened at 118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.16. Moody's Co. has a 1-year low of $87.30 and a 1-year high of $119.09.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The business had revenue of $942.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody's Co. will post $5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody's Co. from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $75,562.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $139,220.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,990 shares of company stock worth $1,103,638. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's Co.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

