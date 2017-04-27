Hugh Grant Sells 149,230 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) Stock

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) CEO Hugh Grant sold 149,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $17,333,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,341,823.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 116.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.93. Monsanto Company has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $117.33.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.40. The business earned $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. Monsanto Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Monsanto Company’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monsanto Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Monsanto Company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Monsanto Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MON. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Monsanto Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Monsanto Company by 35.4% in the first quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monsanto Company during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Monsanto Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

