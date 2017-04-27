Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 322,081 shares. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business earned $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. news, Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $109,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,132 shares of company stock valued at $269,411. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 56,579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 10.5% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 43,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

