Momo Inc (MOMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $43.06 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Instinet assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Momo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) opened at 37.43 on Thursday. Momo has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 523.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Momo will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

