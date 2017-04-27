Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOBL. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 245,837 shares. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock’s market cap is $332.18 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 40.98% and a negative return on equity of 125.66%. The firm earned $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Mobileiron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mobileiron by 25.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,044,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

