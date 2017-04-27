Mobile Mini (MINI) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

Media headlines about Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mobile Mini earned a news impact score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) opened at 30.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 2.41. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business earned $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.57 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.29%. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Funk sold 45,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,480,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

