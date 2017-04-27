MKM Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Finisar Co. (FNSR)

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. MKM Partners currently has a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

FNSR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc raised Finisar to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Finisar from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded down 0.509% on Friday, hitting $22.465. 952,262 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.119 and a beta of 1.30. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Finisar had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finisar will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Finisar news, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $149,195.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,054.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 35,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,256,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,011. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Finisar by 45.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Finisar by 288.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Finisar by 16.0% in the third quarter. AO Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Finisar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geduld E E acquired a new position in Finisar during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

