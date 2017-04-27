Mitcham Industries, Inc. (MIND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MITCHAM INDUSTRIES, INC. specializes in the leasing and sale of seismic equipment to the oil and gas industry. Co. provides short-term leasing of peripheral seismic equipement to meet a customer’s requirements, as well as offering maintenance and support during the lease term. Co. leases its seismic equipment primarily to land-based seismic data acquisition companies and major oil and gas exploration companies conducting seismic data acquisition surveys in North and South America. Co. also sells and services new and used seismic data acquisition systems and peripheral equipment to companies. “

Shares of Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) remained flat at $4.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,172 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Mitcham Industries has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s market cap is $56.04 million.

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.40. Mitcham Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 125.68%. The firm earned $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mitcham Industries will post ($1.39) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mitcham Industries by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 61,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mitcham Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitcham Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc is a provider of equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic and hydrographic industries. The Company operates through two segments. The Equipment Leasing segment is primarily engaged in the leasing of seismic equipment to companies in the oil and gas industry across the world.

