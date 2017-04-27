MINDBODY (MB) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News coverage about MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MINDBODY earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) traded up 0.36% during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,086 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. MINDBODY has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MB. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MINDBODY from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on MINDBODY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MINDBODY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, insider Bradford Lee Wills sold 1,043 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $26,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $483,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

