Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 182,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $120,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $206,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 67.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $524.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $68.31. Microsoft also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 70,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,288 call options.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

