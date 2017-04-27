Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCRO. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.76) target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,152 ($27.51).

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) traded up 1.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2551.00. 625,823 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.85 billion. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,558.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,332.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,190.35.

About Micro Focus International plc

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

