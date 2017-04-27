Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,215.88 ($28.33).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCRO shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.24) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,755 ($35.22) target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2551.00. 625,823 shares of the company were exchanged. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,558.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,332.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,190.35. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.85 billion.

About Micro Focus International plc

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

