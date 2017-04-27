Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) insider Michael Ross sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.55, for a total value of C$1,964,350.00.

Michael Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Ross sold 8,000 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.94, for a total value of C$911,520.00.

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) opened at 120.14 on Thursday. Dollarama Inc has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dollarama Inc (DOL) Insider Michael Ross Sells 17,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/michael-ross-sells-17000-shares-of-dollarama-inc-dol-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$111.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.18.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.