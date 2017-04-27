Workday Inc (WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey Sells 78,600 Shares

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 78,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $6,598,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Stankey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Michael A. Stankey sold 8,732 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $726,153.12.

On Friday, March 17th, Michael A. Stankey sold 78,800 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $6,701,152.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Michael A. Stankey sold 7,002 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $562,890.78.

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) opened at 86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $17.58 billion.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 107.0% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

