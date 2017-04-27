MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) opened at 53.52 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business earned $85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $380,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $296,235.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,121.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,413 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

