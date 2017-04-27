MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded up 1.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,859 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm earned $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

