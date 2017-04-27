Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Maintains Position in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Cryolife worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cryolife during the third quarter worth $36,530,000. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cryolife during the third quarter worth $9,260,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cryolife by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,062,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 199,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryolife by 5,550.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cryolife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,496,000 after buying an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) opened at 16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Cryolife had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm earned $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Maintains Position in Cryolife Inc (CRY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-467000-position-in-cryolife-inc-cry-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Cryolife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 11,083 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $181,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.