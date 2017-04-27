Merlin Entertainme Spon (MERLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merlin Entertainme Spon (NASDAQ:MERLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of assets including city center and resort-based indoor attractions and national-branded resort theme parks. Its operating business segment consists of Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Merlin Entertainments plc is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of Merlin Entertainme Spon (NASDAQ:MERLY) remained flat at $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Merlin Entertainme Spon has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81.
