Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes Corp. is one of the nation’s largest single-family homebuilders. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.69.

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded up 2.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 539,281 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm earned $880.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes Corp news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $35,869.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Corp during the first quarter worth $343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 102.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 16,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes Corp

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

