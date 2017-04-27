Mercury General (MCY) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercury General earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) traded up 0.82% during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,454 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Mercury General had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $768.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 188.64%.

In related news, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $159,079.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Graves sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $173,279.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $855,680. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/mercury-general-mcy-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-26-updated.html.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.