Mercer International (MERC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercer International earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) opened at 12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $804.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm earned $221.69 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In related news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,788,916 shares in the company, valued at $32,072,534. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

