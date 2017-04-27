Meggitt plc’s (MGGT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. Panmure Gordon reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 465 ($5.94) to GBX 470 ($6.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Meggitt plc to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 400 ($5.11) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.63) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 449.07 ($5.74).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) traded down 2.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 463.20. 3,046,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.05. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 361.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.59 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/meggitt-plc-mggt-rating-reiterated-by-barclays-plc-updated.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Meggitt plc news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 7,434 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.64), for a total value of £32,783.94 ($41,912.48). Also, insider Stephen G. Young sold 30,120 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £133,130.40 ($170,199.95). Insiders have purchased 35,435 shares of company stock worth $16,310,950 over the last three months.

About Meggitt plc

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.