Meggitt plc’s (MGGT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($6.90) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGGT. Panmure Gordon reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 465 ($5.94) to GBX 470 ($6.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Meggitt plc to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 400 ($5.11) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.63) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 449.07 ($5.74).
Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) traded down 2.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 463.20. 3,046,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.05. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 361.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.10. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.59 billion.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
In other Meggitt plc news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 7,434 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.64), for a total value of £32,783.94 ($41,912.48). Also, insider Stephen G. Young sold 30,120 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £133,130.40 ($170,199.95). Insiders have purchased 35,435 shares of company stock worth $16,310,950 over the last three months.
About Meggitt plc
Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).
