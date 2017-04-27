Meggitt plc (MGGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 530 ($6.78) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.63) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.56) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.50) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 449.07 ($5.74).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) traded down 2.09% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 463.20. 3,046,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.59 billion. Meggitt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 361.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Meggitt plc news, insider Stephen G. Young sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.65), for a total value of £133,130.40 ($170,199.95). Also, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £32,783.94 ($41,912.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,435 shares of company stock valued at $16,310,950.

About Meggitt plc

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).

