Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medidata Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medidata Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded down 2.29% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,993 shares. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company earned $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $420,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 934,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,402,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $169,185.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,210. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

