Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

MDSO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-receives-59-78-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. 353,945 shares of the company were exchanged. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm earned $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarek Sherif sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $169,185.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $420,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 934,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,402,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,964 shares of company stock worth $1,298,210. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medidata Solutions during the third quarter worth $725,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.