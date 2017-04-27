Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Position Raised by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424,494 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) opened at 13.55 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company earned $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.13 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 41.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.75%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 301,845 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $3,845,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Mckenzie sold 41,270 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $514,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities across the United States and selectively in foreign jurisdictions. The Company’s segment is its investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans, as well as any equity investments in its tenants.

