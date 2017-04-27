MBIA (MBI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Headlines about MBIA (NYSE:MBI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MBIA earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) traded down 0.913% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.571. 493,856 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. MBIA has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm earned ($59) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. MBIA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MBIA will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

