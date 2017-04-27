Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect MaxLinear (MXL) Share Price

Press coverage about MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MaxLinear earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) opened at 28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.72. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $87.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

