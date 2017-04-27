Burberry Group Spon (BURBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burberry Group Spon (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

“The company is expected to provide its 2HFY17 trading update on Wednesday, April 19 at 2am ET and host a call with investors at 4am ET.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group Spon in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group Spon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group Spon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Burberry Group Spon (OTCMKTS:BURBY) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 4,942 shares of the stock traded hands. Burberry Group Spon has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

