Wall Street brokerages expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.9 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $123.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.99 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Mastercard to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $116.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/mastercard-inc-ma-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-2-64-billion-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $21,862,882.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,449,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,097,102,804.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Flood sold 83,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $9,691,387.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,167 shares of company stock valued at $116,379,006 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,992.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 216,303 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.