Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masonite International Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nomura began coverage on Masonite International Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Instinet increased their price target on Masonite International Corp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International Corp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) traded up 0.78% during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.17. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $481.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.83 million. Masonite International Corp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International Corp news, insider Lawrence P. Repar sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $1,544,254.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $155,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

