Masco Corp (MAS) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura started coverage on shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Masco Corp to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on shares of Masco Corp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Masco Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,496 shares of company stock worth $322,682 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 92.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

