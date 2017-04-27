Marshalls plc (MSLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.25 ($4.49).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSLH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Marshalls plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marshalls plc from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Marshalls plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) traded up 0.08% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 377.00. 257,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.69. The firm’s market cap is GBX 743.64 million. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 199.40 and a one year high of GBX 383.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Marshalls plc’s previous dividend of $2.90.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 104,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £362,264.53 ($463,135.43). Also, insider Andrew Allner bought 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £20,021.25 ($25,596.08). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,927 shares of company stock worth $4,084,407.

About Marshalls plc

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

