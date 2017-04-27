MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (mktx) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:mktx) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) traded up 1.09% on Thursday, reaching $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,939 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. MarketAxess Holdings has a 52 week low of $117.60 and a 52 week high of $200.90.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. MarketAxess Holdings had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm earned $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess Holdings news, Director David G. Gomach sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.98, for a total value of $1,020,192.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total transaction of $1,970,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,606. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of MarketAxess Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of MarketAxess Holdings in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

About MarketAxess Holdings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

