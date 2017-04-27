Traders Buy High Volume of Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF Put Options (GDX)

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 80,975 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 154% compared to the average volume of 31,886 put options.

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) opened at 22.26 on Thursday. Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

