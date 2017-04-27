Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.39

Media coverage about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) opened at 1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $33.17 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.05) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

