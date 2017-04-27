Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marathon Oil (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,715 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 4,012 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Howard Weil raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KLR Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm’s market cap is $12.97 billion. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

