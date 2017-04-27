Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Bridge Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) remained flat at $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $1.33 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.33% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Bridge Capital will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/manhattan-bridge-capital-loan-receiving-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (MBC) is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. The Company offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.