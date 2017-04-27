Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$0.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MND. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Mandalay Resources Corp. from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) opened at 0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $261.68 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates Outperform Rating for Mandalay Resources Corp. (MND)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/mandalay-resources-corp-s-mnd-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated.html.

Mandalay Resources Corp. Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation is a gold, silver and antimony producer engaged in mining and related activities, including acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing and reclamation. The Company’s segments include Australia, Chile, Sweden and Canada. The Company’s producing assets are its Costerfield gold-antimony mine in Victoria, Australia; its Cerro Bayo silver-gold mine in Patagonia, Chile; and its Bjorkdal gold mine in northern Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.