MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) Short Interest Update

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,298 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 15,629 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of MAM Software Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) remained flat at $6.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. MAM Software Group has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.06.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business earned $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MAM Software Group will post $0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Mamanteo sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $768,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,359 shares of company stock worth $912,073. Company insiders own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MAM Software Group stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,258,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,000. MAM Software Group accounts for 7.6% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 26.66% of MAM Software Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc (MAM) is a technology holding company. The Company is a provider of cloud-based business and on premise management solutions for the auto parts, tires and vertical distribution industries. Its segments include MAM UK and MAM NA. It operates through three subsidiaries: MAM Software, Inc (MAM NA), MAM Software Limited (MAM Ltd.) and Origin Software Solutions Ltd.

