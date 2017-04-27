Majesco (MJCO) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO) has trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Majesco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO) opened at 5.54 on Thursday. Majesco has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $202.20 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MJCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Majesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Majesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Majesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Majesco Company Profile

Majesco is a provider of insurance software, consulting and services for insurance industry. The Company operates through the software solutions provider for the insurance industry segment. The Company offers insurance software solutions for Property and Casualty or General Insurance (P&C), Life, Annuities (L&A), and Pensions and Group or Employee Benefits providers, allowing them to manage policy management, claims management and billing functions.

