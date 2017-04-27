Main Street Capital Co. (main) Announces $0.19 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:main) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 96.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) opened at 39.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.41.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

