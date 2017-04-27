Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) traded up 0.62% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,884 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The firm’s market cap is $271.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/magnachip-semiconductor-corp-mx-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-10-updated.html.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor Corp news, Director Camillo Martino purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,086.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for consumer, computing, communication, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company provides technology platforms for analog, mixed signal, power, high voltage, non-volatile memory and Radio Frequency (RF) applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.